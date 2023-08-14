Cattle Market Down Early

Live cattle futures are trading 35 to 42 cents weaker so far. The October contract is near the low end of the session’s $1.08 range. Midday feeder cattle prices are down by 87 cents to $1.52. USDA reported Friday northern cash trade from $186 to $190 (mostly $188), but reiterated the Southern market was unestablished for the week. USDA’s OKC Feeder Cattle Auction Review showed 8k head were sold, including 67% under 600#s. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.52 on 8/10, down by 90 cents.

USDA quoted Wholesale Boxed Beef prices as $305.29 in Choice and $279.61 in Select. That was a $2.68 and $2.38 increase respectively. USDA estimates the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 603k head for the week through Saturday. That set the YTD total at 19.935m head, or 4% behind last year’s pace.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $180.000, down $0.375,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $181.100, down $0.225,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $185.300, down $0.150,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.800, from $179.80 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $246.550, down $1.200

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $250.400, down $1.050

