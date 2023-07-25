Cattle Market Cooldown Continues

Fat cattle futures are another $0.37 to $1.02 weaker through Tuesday’s midday. Feeders are off their daily lows but still 15 to 32 cents in the red. Tuesday’s FCE auction had 1,805 head listed with no sales between $179 bids and $180-$183 asks. USDA reported light catch up sales from $188-$190 in the North on Monday. The OKC Feeder Auction review showed mentioned steer prices were $4 weaker, while heifers were steady to as much as $8 lower in the calves. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 65 cents weaker on 7/19 at $237.83.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices as $1.78 stronger in Choice and $1.61 higher in Select in the Tuesday morning report. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 126k head, up 6k from last week and 3,000 higher than the same week last year. That is down from 633k last week and from 663k during the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle are at $178.400, down $0.350,

Oct 23 Cattle are at $179.675, down $0.625,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $183.400, down $0.925,

Cash Cattle Index was $180.000, from $178.00 last week

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle are at $243.100, down $0.150

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $246.375, down $0.250

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

