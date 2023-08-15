Cattle Market Closes Lower on Tuesday

Feeder cattle futures tried to stay firm on Tuesday, and settled with losses limited to 35 cents. The fats were ~30c off their lows at the close, but were still down by 57 to 80 cents for the day. The electronic FCE had 1,402 head listed, but saw no sales between $177 bids and $181 asks. USDA saw 7k head sold on Tuesday in the country, mostly at $188 in the WCB. USDA’s OKC Feeder Cattle Auction Review showed 8k head were sold with $2 per cwt stronger prices. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.81 after a 29 cent increase on 8/11.

USDA quoted Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher in the Tuesday afternoon update. Choice was up $1.76 and Select was $2.58 higher for a $24.23 Chc/Sel spread. USDA estimated the Tuesday FI cattle slaughter at 125k head for a week-to-date total of 244,000 head. That is down 3k from last week and 4k head from the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $179.100, down $0.650,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.975, down $0.700,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $184.175, down $0.800,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.875, down $0.350

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.775, down $0.350

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.550, down $0.300

