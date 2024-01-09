Cattle Market Closed Mixed on Monday

Live cattle prices were 20 to 62 cents weaker on Monday, while the feeders gained 32 to 75 cents. The front month fat cattle futures were initially higher to start the week, trading higher by as much as $2.68. There were no cash cattle sales confirmed for Monday. USDA had the bulk of the week’s cash sales near $173-$175 for the North. The weekly OKC Feeder Auction review showed 14.5k head were sold with 50% steers and 45% heifers. The 1/5 CME Feeder Cattle Index was up by 93 cents to $229.02.

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed on Monday as Choice bounced by $1.67 to $278.83 while Select was 17 cents lower to $259.36. FI cattle slaughter was reported at 115k head compared to 127k head during the same Monday last year.

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $169.950, down $0.625,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $173.025, down $0.375,

Jun 24 Cattle closed at $170.350, down $0.200,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $223.875, up $0.750

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $225.075, up $0.925

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.