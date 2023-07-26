Cattle Market Bounced Back on Wednesday

Live cattle futures were mixed at the close, though the nearby contracts recovered 25 to 37 cents. Feeders ended the day $0.97 to $1.10 higher. Central Stockyards’ midweek FCE auction had 1,805 head listed, but the only sales reported were two 35 hd pens of Holstein steers for $172. The other cattle went unsold between $178 bids and $180-181 asks. USDA had no cash trades reported for Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was 31 cents weaker to $241.62 on 7/24.

NASS Cold Storage data showed beef stocks were down 3.2% from May with 411.9m lbs 6/30. That remains 20% tighter than last year.

USDA’s PM Wholesale Boxed Beef report had prices mixed on an 88c lower Choice and a $2.26 stronger Select. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Wednesday at 373k head. That is up from 369k last week and is 1k above the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.675, up $0.375,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.950, up $0.350,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.550, up $0.250,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.200, up $0.975

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.450, up $1.100

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.450, up $1.050

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.