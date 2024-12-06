Cattle Lower on Thursday

Live cattle futures closed Thursday with losses of $1.12 to $2. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,174 head listed. Bids ranged from $186-190 live. Outside of that, bids have been reported at $190, with a few sales there as well.

Feeder cattle posted losses of $1.27 to $2.10 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 61 cents from the day prior at $260.47 on December 4.

Weekly Export Sales data showed just 138 MT of beef sold for 2024 export, with 13,706 MT sold for 2025 in the week of 11/28. South Korea was the largest buyer of 2025 at 7,000 MT, with 3,000 MT sold to Japan. Shipments totaled 14,383 MT in that week, a 4-week low. The largest destination was South Korea at 3,900 MT, with 3,400 MT headed to Japan.

Monthly trade data from Census was released on Thursday morning, with October beef exports tallied at 241.1 million lbs when converted to a carcass basis, slightly below the same month last year.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Thursday PM report. Choice boxes were down 49 cents to $307.84/cwt, with Select 60 cents lower @ $277.10. USDA estimated the Thursday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 118,000, bringing the week to date total to 485,000 head. That was 18,960 head below the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.975, down $1.400,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $186.325, down $2.000,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.550, down $1.950,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.925, down $2.025,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $253.600, down $2.100,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $254.625, down $2.075,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.