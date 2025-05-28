Cattle Looks to Wednesday after Tuesday Weakness

Live cattle futures slipped 67 cents to $1.15 lower into the Tuesday close, though futures pulled off early weakness. Last week’s cash trade was reported at $230-231 live in the north and dressed at $360-370. Southern trade was light, from 220 to $222. Feeder cattle futures bounced off the early midday losses to close with $2 to $2.25 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 16 cents on May 26 with an average price of $296.09. A rumor of a case of New World screwworm in the US by a Missouri radio station caused early pressure, but was quickly shot down by the USDA.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was mixed on Tuesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $11.02. Choice boxes were up 30 cents at $361.85, while Select was quoted 49 cents lower at $350.83 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was 114,000 head, with the weekly total at 116,000 head. That is down 10,121 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.125, down $0.675,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.300, down $1.150,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $207.075, down $1.025,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $298.150, down $2.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $297.250, down $2.100,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $295.350, down $2.000,

