Cattle Looks to Thursday with Wednesday Pressure

Live cattle futures closed mixed, with front months up 75 cents and other contracts down 17 to 65 cents. Preliminary OI was down 900 contracts on Wednesday. Cash trade has been reported at $235 in the South so far this week. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed $235 sales in TX and $238-240 in KS, with BidTheGrid™ sales of $237-240. Feeder cattle futures were $1.50 to $2.07 lower on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $3.58 on June 9 with an average price of $314.04.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Wednesday afternoon, widening the Chc/Sel spread to $14.01. Choice boxes were back up $3 at $374.76, while Select was quoted 91 cents higher at $360.75/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 110,000 head, with the weekly total 341,000 head. That is 16,000 head below the week prior and 26,072 head below the same week last year.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $227.825, up $0.750,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $218.025, down $0.175,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.025, down $0.625,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $311.075, down $2.075,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $310.800, down $1.950,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $308.850, down $1.700,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.