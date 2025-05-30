Stocks

Cattle Looks to Round Out week as Cash Strengthens

May 30, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Live cattle futures saw gains of $1.60 to $2.075 on Thursday. Preliminary open interest rose another 3,745 contracts. Cash trade showed sales at $221-223 in the South on Thursday, with business at $234-235 in the North. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales at $222-225.50 on 773 of the 1,546 head offered. Feeder cattle futures got a Thursday bouncing back, up $4.25 to $4.40. Preliminary open interest was up 1,650 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.91 on May 28 with an average price of $297.75.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $12.45. Choice boxes were up 67 cents at $366.09, while Select was quoted $1.90 higher at $353.64/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was 120,000 head, with the weekly total at 355,000 head. That is down 18,778 head from the same holiday week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $215.525, up $1.600,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $210.075, up $1.900,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $208.150, up $2.075,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $299.925, up $4.300,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $298.850, up $4.375,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $296.775, up $4.250,

