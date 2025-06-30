Stocks

Cattle Looks to New Week Following Friday Rally

June 30, 2025 — 02:07 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were in rally mode on Friday, closing with $3.05 to $4.10 gains heading into the weekend. Cash trade last week saw sales at $230-233 in the North and $223-225 in the South. Friday’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange auction showed sales of $224-225, with BidTheGrid™ sales of $225 and $230. Feeder cattle futures put it in road gear on Friday, closing $4.30 to $4.60 higher. August saw a $5.45 gain last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 58 cents to $311.97.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report showed spec traders in live cattle futures and options trimming back 2,357 contracts from their large net long position to 132,893 contracts by Tuesday. As of June 24th, feeder cattle futures were net long 35,506 contracts, a reduction of 352 on the week.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Friday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $13.56. Choice boxes were up $1.46 to $396.51, while Select was quoted $3.21 higher at $382.95/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter last week was estimated at 560,000 head. That is even with the week prior but 50,420 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle  closed at $224.750, up $3.050,

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $213.300, up $4.100,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $209.825, up $3.475,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $307.900, up $4.600,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $307.900, up $4.525,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $305.725, up $4.300,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.