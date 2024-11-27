Cattle Look to Wednesday Trade as Feeders Remain Strong

Live cattle futures settled the Tuesday session with contracts a dime lower to 40 cents higher. Cash trade settled in last week at $186-188, with most trade hovering at $187. Most action for the week has been muted, with feedyards compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle continued to rally this week with contracts up 87 cents to $2.62. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 99 cents at $255.71 on November 25. The weekly feeder cattle auction from OKC showed 6,345 head sold on Monday, below last week but above the same week last year. Sales were up $4 to $10 on feeders, with calves up $10-15 and even $20 higher. Demand was noted as good to very good.

Cold Storage data from Monday afternoon showed beef stocks at the end of October at 431.88 million lbs, a 10-year low for the month and a seasonal 4.71% increase from last month.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Tuesday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up another $1.86 to $3113.57/cwt, with Select $1.75 higher @ $275.491. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $36.08. USDA estimated the Tuesday federally inspected cattle slaughter at 126,000 head, with the weekly total at 246,000 head. That is 2,000 head above the previous week but down 4,556 head from the same week last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.900, up $0.400,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $187.700, up $0.000,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $189.550, down $0.100,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $258.100, up $2.625,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $256.475, up $2.150,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $257.500, up $1.975,

