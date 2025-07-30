Cattle Look to Wednesday Following New All Time Highs

Live cattle futures closed the Tuesday session $1.40 to $1.85 higher across most contracts. Cash activity settled in at $230-232 in the South last week, with $240-245 in the North. Feeder cattle futures settled Tuesday trade with contracts up $2.50 to $2.70 at the final bell. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.27 to $332.20 on July 28.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $21.71. Choice boxes were quoted $3.54 lower at $364.19, while Select was down $4.37 to $342.48. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 113,000 head, taking the weekly total to 221,000. That was up 4,000 head from last week but 15,899 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $229.725, up $1.850,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $226.450, up $1.675,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $226.750, up $1.400,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $336.200, up $2.675,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $337.075, up $2.525,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $335.900, up $2.550,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.