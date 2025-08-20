Cattle Look to Wednesday, as Beef Strength Continues

Live cattle futures settled the Tuesday session with contract mixed, down 40 to 17 cents higher. Cash trade has been quiet and mostly compiling showlists on Monday. Last week was mostly steady, with light dressed trade at $384-386 in the North and live action at $243-245. Southern sales were picked up at $235-237. Feeder cattle futures held on to some of the gains, with contracts up $1.50 to $2.05 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.81 to $344.98 on August 18.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Tuesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $27.44. Retailers continue to stock up ahead of the Labor Day run. Choice boxes were up $2.96 at $407.20, while Select was $2.62 higher to $379.76. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 116,000 head, taking the weekly total to 216,000 head. That was down 1,000 head from last week and 14,056 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $236.325, down $0.400,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $231.350, up $0.175,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $233.250, down $0.025,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.550, up $1.650,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $352.425, up $1.500,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $352.300, up $2.050,

