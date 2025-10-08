Stocks

Cattle Look to Wednesday After Early Week Gains

October 08, 2025 — 03:56 pm EDT

Live cattle futures were $1.05 to $1.22 higher across the nearbys on Tuesday. There were no deliveries again for October live cattle on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to pick up this week across the country, with a few $230 in IA reported on Tuesday. Feeder cattle futures extended the gains on Tuesday with contracts up $3.10 to $3.80 at the close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another $0.77 at $364.24 on October 6. 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continued higher in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $17.09. Choice boxes were up $2.63at $365.97, while Select was 91 cents higher to $348.88. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 116,000 head, with the weekly total at 217,000 head. That was 16,000 head below last week and 16,708 shy of the same week last year. 

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $233.100, up $1.225,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $237.725, up $1.050,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.725, up $1.100,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $365.500, up $3.100,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.250, up $3.450,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.000, up $3.800,

