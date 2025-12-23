Cattle Look to Tuesday Trade

Live cattle futures saw higher action on Monday, with contracts 32 cents to $1.07 in the green. Open interest suggested short covering, down 1,113 contracts. Cash trade was softer last week at $228-229 across the country and $356-358 dressed. Feeder cattle futures closed the Monday with contracts 90 cents to $1.40 higher.

Export Sales data showed 11,403 MT of beef sold in the week ending on 12/4, well above the week prior. Export Shipments were 11,673 MT in that week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $12.18. Choice boxes were up $1.24 to $362.87, while Select was $4.67 higher at $350.69. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 121,000 head for Monday. That was 11,000 head above last Monday and 1,604 head larger than the same week last year.

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $230.725, up $0.325,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.425, up $0.625,

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $231.075, up $1.075,

Jan 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $346.500, up $0.900,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $340.500, up $1.100,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $339.000, up $1.400,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.