Cattle Look to Tuesday Following Monday Gains

Live cattle futures posted mixed trade, with October down 17 cents, and other contracts up 12 to 60 cents on Monday. Preliminary open interest was down 5,645 contracts on Monday. Cash activity has yet to show much beyond compiling showlists this week. Last week saw sales of $242-243, steady to $1 higher in the South and $2-3 weaker in the North.

Feeder cattle futures posted gains after early back and forth trade, with contracts up $1.12 to $2. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $3.07 at $367.03 on September 5. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction showed 9,400 head offered, ahead of the previous sale due to last week’s holiday but down from last year. Feed steers were steady to $3 lower, with heifers steady vs. the pre-Labor Day week. Calves were steady to down $2-6.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $24.35. Choice boxes were down $1.07 at $409.69, while Select was 15 cents higher to $385.34. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated 106,000 head. That was well above last week due to the Monday holiday but 8,315 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $235.800, down $0.175,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $237.575, up $0.125,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $239.225, up $0.550,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $360.950, up $1.125,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $359.175, up $1.275,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $358.125, up $1.975,

