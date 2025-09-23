Stocks

Cattle Look to Tuesday with Expanded

September 23, 2025 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures posted Monday gains of $2.72 to $4.90. Preliminary open interest was up 2,799 contracts on Monday. Due to limit gains in some feeder cattle contracts, live cattle limits are expanded to $10.75 on Tuesday. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off on Monday, with last week at $239-240 in the South, with Northern sales of $237-238. 

Feeder cattle futures closed the Monday session with front months up $3.57 to $8.97, and deferred contracts up the limit. Limits are expanded to $13.75 on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $1.85 at $358.78 on September 19. Limits will be expanded to $13.75 for today. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction has an estimated 4,800 head sold, with feeder steers steady to $5 higher, with heifers up $2-6. Calves were up $10-20 for steers and $15-25 for heifers. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Over the weekend Mexico reported a case of the new world screwworm had made its way within 70 miles of the US border. That likely leaves the border closed for a more prolonged period, though it is creeping further northward.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.30. Choice boxes were down 66 cents at $381.39, while Select was $2.17 higher to $362.09. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 110,000 head. That was even with last week and 8,156 head below the same Monday in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $237.150, up $3.575,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $240.225, up $4.500,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $242.350, up $4.900,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.725, up $3.575,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.350, up $7.250,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $359.900, up $8.975,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.