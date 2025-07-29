Stocks

Cattle Look to Tuesday After Stronger Monday

July 29, 2025 — 10:04 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Live cattle futures closed out Monday with gains of $1.40 to $1.87 after a gap higher. Cash activity settled in at $230-232 in the South last week, with $240-245 in the North. Feeder cattle futures were higher on Monday with $2.15 to $2.35 gains in the nearbys. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.10 to $329.93 on July 25. The Monday OKC feeder cattle auction had 2,972 head for sale, with action listed as $8-13 higher for steers and heifers $10-20 higher.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $20.88. Choice boxes were quoted $1.05 higher at $367.73, while Select was up $1.98 to $346.85. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Monday at 108,000 head. That was up 3,000 head from last week but 6,308 head lower vs. the same Monday in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $227.875, up $1.400,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $224.775, up $1.625,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $225.350, up $1.875,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $333.525, up $2.150,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $334.550, up $2.350,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $333.350, up $2.350,

