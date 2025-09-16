Cattle Look to Tuesday After Monday Rally

Live cattle futures rallied on Monday, with gains of $4.35 to $4.625, to take back much of last week’s losses. Preliminary open interest rose 1,998 contracts on Monday. Cash activity narrowed in at $240 last week across the country down $2 from the week prior. Much of this week’s early action has been compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures were $7.00 to $8.70 higher at Monday’s close. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 93 cents at $362.15 on September 12. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction showed 6,000 head for sale, with price action down $2-3 for feeder heifers and steady for feeder steers. Calves were down $10-20.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $19.73. Choice boxes were down $1.51 at $398.53, while Select was another 36 cents higher to $378.80. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Monday was estimated at 110,000 head. That was 4,000 head above last Monday, but 10,815 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $234.600, up $4.625,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $236.275, up $4.350,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $237.800, up $4.575,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $358.800, up $8.400,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $354.500, up $8.700,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.250, up $7.000,

