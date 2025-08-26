Stocks

Cattle Look to Tuesday, after Bulls Fend off Monday Weakness

August 26, 2025 — 02:54 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Live cattle futures saw bulls pull off the early session lows at the Monday open to close with 1 to $1.30 losses, as nearby and soon to expire August was up 27 cents. Cash trade was quiet on Monday, mostly compiling showlists. Last week saw northern dressed action at $385-392 and live trade at $245, with southern trade at 240. 

Feeder cattle futures were up 50 cents in August, with other contract pulling off the early and near limit losses at the open, down just 70 cents to $2. Preliminary open interest showed a rotation of ownership, up just 35 contracts on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $7.84 to $357.92 on August 22. Monday’s OKC weekly feeder auction had an estimated 6,250 head for sale, with sales noted $4-10 higher for feeders, steer calves up $10-20, and heifer calves up $8-12.

Over the weekend a Reuters report indicated the first human case of a New World Screwworm was detected in a person from Maryland who had previously traveled to Guatemala. It must be noted that there have been no animals in the US reported with the worm.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Monday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $23.11. Choice boxes were up 58 cents at $408.49, while Select was $1.72 higher to $385.38. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Monday was 107,000 head. That was up 7,000 head from last week but 7,146 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle  closed at $240.225, up $0.275,

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $236.825, down $1.050,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $238.050, down $1.100,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.850, up $0.500,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.900, down $0.775,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.750, down $1.750,

