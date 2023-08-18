Cattle Look to Trade Ahead of CoF Report

Live cattle closed the Thursday session with contracts down 40 cents to $1.05. Feeders were more or less the leaders, with losses of $1.10 to $1.87. The online FCE auction had 1,402 head listed on Thursday, with sales of $178.50 on 248 head from 2 TX lots. Bids ranged from $177.50 to $178.50, with asks of $179-183 on the unsold lots. Cash trade kicked off today with some $179 exchanging hands in the South, down $1 on the week. Northern action has been in a range of $182-188, steady to $2 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 68 cents on August 16 to $244.26.

Export Sales data showed 2023 bookings at 15,135 MT, a 3-week high. South Korea was the largest buyer of 4,600 MT, with China in second at 3,200 MT. Shipments were totaled to 15,786 MT, a 5-week low. South Korea and Japan led the way for the top destinations, at 4,200 MT and 3,500 MT respectively.

Friday’s Cattle on Feed report is expected to show July placements down 5.5% from last year via trade expectation. Marketings during the month are seen at a 5.2% decrease. August 1 on feed inventory is expected to be down 1.6% vs. last year.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday afternoon report. Choice boxes climbed $5.15 to $314.14, with Select up $1.49 at $286.26. USDA estimated Thursday’s FI cattle slaughter at 122,000 head, bringing the week-to-date total to 489,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week and 13,000 head lower vs. the same week last year.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.050, down $0.725,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $178.325, down $0.950,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $182.525, down $1.050,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $244.275, down $1.100

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.125, down $1.875

