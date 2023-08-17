News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Look to Thursday Trade

August 17, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle saw losses of 25 to 70 cents across the front months on Wednesday. Feeders joined the selling with 5 to 77 cent losses across the board. The online FCE had 1,402 head listed, but saw no sales between $176-179.50 bids and $180-184 asks. Cash trade kicked off today with some $179 exchanging hands in the South, down $1 on the week. Northern action was in a range of $187-188, steady to $1 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $244.94 after a 30 cent increase on 8/15.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher again on Wednesday afternoon. Choice boxes were up $1.73 to $308.99, with Select $1.74 higher at $284.77. USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI cattle slaughter at 123,000 head, bringing the week-to-date total to 367,000 head. That is down 2,000 from last week and 8,000 head lower vs. the same week last year. 

Aug 23 Cattle  closed at $178.775, down $0.325,

Oct 23 Cattle  closed at $179.275, down $0.700,

Dec 23 Cattle  closed at $183.575, down $0.600,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $245.375, down $0.500

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  closed at $249.000, down $0.775


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.