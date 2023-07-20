Cattle Look to Test Contract Highs Again

Fat cattle futures ended Wednesday with contracts a nickel to 95 cents higher after overcoming early losses. The weekly FCE auction had 1,614 head listed on Wednesday, but saw no sales between $181-$183 asks and $178 bids. Cash trade is at a standstill for the most part across the country. Feeder cattle led the way to the downside, with contracts 27 cents to $1.20 lower and a couple back months a tick to 17 cents higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $238.48 after a 3 cent increase on 7/18.

Traders estimate the CoF numbers will be 2.2% below July 1 ’22, with an implied 11.15m head on feed. Placements are expected to be within 4% below last year and 2.7% above last year. Marketings are anticipated to drop 4.7% on average. NASS will release the data on Friday after the close.

USDA reported Wholesale Boxed Beef prices as lower in the Wednesday afternoon report. Choice fell another $1.09 to $303.59, as Select was 65 cents lower at $275.96, tightening the spread to $27.63 cwt. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter at 122k head for Wednesday, that set the week’s running total at 369,000 head. That lags last week’s pace of 377,000, as well as the same week last year of 372,000 head.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $181.325, up $0.050,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $183.725, up $0.175,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $187.025, up $0.025,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.800, down $1.200

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.325, down $0.675

