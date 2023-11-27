Cattle Look to Rebound on Monday

Live cattle futures ended the short and thin Friday session with contracts falling $3 to $4.35. Much of this was money flow, traders exiting stale long positions ahead of December options expiration this Friday. Cash trade across the country was reported at $177, down $1, with some Northern action at $280 in the beef, a $2 drop from last week. Feeder cattle also faced sharp declines, as contracts were down $5.62 to $7.80. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 44 cents on November 23 to $225.24.

USDA’s delayed Export Sales report indicated 9,988 MT of beef sold during the week of November 16, up slightly from last week’s low total. Export shipments were shown at 15,096 MT, a 6-week high.

USDA had Wholesale Boxed Beef prices higher on Friday afternoon. Choice boxes were up $1.03 to $298.03, with Select back up $1.14 to $268.76. That widened the Chc/Sel spread to $29.27. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 118,000 head for Friday and 38,000 head for Saturday, taking this week’s total to 538,000 head. That is down 51,000 head compared to the same week last year. Slaughter YTD is down 4.7% from last year at 29.189 million head.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $170.250, down $4.225,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $170.975, down $4.300,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $173.300, down $4.350,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $219.325, down $7.800

