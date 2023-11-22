Cattle Look to Bounce Ahead of Thanksgiving

Live cattle futures were weaker on the Tuesday session, with contracts steady to 57 cents lower. Much of last week’s cash action landed @ the $178 level, which was down $2-3 from the week prior. A few early bids so far this week have been at $178 in the North, with very light trade of $176 reported in KS. The Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,682 head listed. Bids were steady at $175, with asks ranging from $178-179 in the South and $182 in the North. Feeders posted losses of 45 cents to $1.52 across the board on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 84 cents on November 20 to $226.76.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Tuesday PM report. Choice boxes were up just 6 cents to $295.81, with Select dropping $2.18 to $268.77. That widened the Chc/Sel spread to $27.04. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 126,000 head for Tuesday, taking the 2-day total to 251,000 for this week. That is even with last week but down 7,000 head compared to the same week to date numbers from last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $175.000, down $0.475,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $176.075, down $0.575,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $178.225, down $0.500,

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $228.325, down $1.525

