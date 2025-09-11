Cattle Look to Thursday Trade After Bouncing on Wednesday

Live cattle futures a slight bounce on Wednesday, with contracts up 97 cents to $1.65 in the nearbys. Preliminary open interest was down another 4,916 contracts on Wednesday. Cash activity kicked off on Tuesday with light dressed sales of $375-378 in the North, down $5 from last week. Live bids were reported at $235-238 on Wednesday. This morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,516 head offered, with bids of $230-235. Feeder cattle futures were mixed at the Wednesday close, with contracts up 47 cents to $1.50 and some deferreds down 60 cents. Preliminary open interest dropped 2,254 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 39 cents at $365.47 on September 9.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $21.96. Choice boxes were down $2.03 at $405.64, while Select was $3.28 lower to $383.68. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated 118,000 head, with the weekly total at 342,000. That was well above last week due to the Monday holiday but 24,999 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $231.150, up $0.975,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $232.675, up $1.500,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $234.000, up $1.650,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $353.200, up $1.500,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $350.400, up $0.475,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $348.275, down $0.600,

