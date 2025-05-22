Cattle Look to Thursday Trade

Live cattle futures closed higher on Wednesday, with contracts up 70 cents to $1. Wednesday’s preliminary open interest rose 2,310 contracts on Wednesday. Cash trade started was reported at $229-230 live in the north and dressed at $360-370. A few sales were picked up in KS at $224-227. The Wednesday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction from Central Stockyards showed no sales on the 1,298 head, with bids of $216 to 217. Feeder cattle futures posted mixed action with nearby May up 30 cents ahead of Thursday’s expiration, and other contracts down $1.07 to $1.15. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 31 cents on May 20 with an average price at $297.64.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was higher on Wednesday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $11.31. Choice boxes were up 84 cents at $359.59, while Select was quoted $3.32 at $348.28 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 120,000 head, taking the weekly total to 255,000 head. That is up 16,000 head from the week prior but down 3,530 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $214.150, up $0.975,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.650, up $0.800,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.075, up $0.775,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $296.300, up $0.300,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $296.425, down $1.075,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $295.050, down $1.150,

