Cattle Look to Thursday Trade

Live cattle futures closed out the Wednesday session with losses of 27 to 95 cents. Wednesday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 2,636 head listed, with bids hitting $182-183. A few sales of $187 were reported in the WCB. Feeder cattle futures were down 70 cents to $1.62 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 73 cents at $249.48 on October 8.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Wednesday PM report. Choice boxes were up $1.34 to $308.18/cwt, with Select 2 cents higher @ $288.63. The Chc/Select spread widened to $19.55. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 125,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 359,000 head. That is 8,000 head below the previous week and down 17,989 head from the week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.200, down $0.275,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.225, down $0.650,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.175, down $0.775,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.275, down $1.050,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.675, down $1.625,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.875, down $1.575,

