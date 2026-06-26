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Cattle Look to Thursday Following Wednesday Rally

June 26, 2026 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures were 52 cents to $1.32 higher on Wednesday. Open interest was down 1,801 contracts on Wednesday. Cash trade saw some light $260 live and $408 dressed in the north on Wednesday. The Wednesday morning, Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,636 head offered, with bids at $255. Feeders were the bull leaders on Wednesday, with contracts $1.50 to $4.77 higher at the close. OI was up just 617 contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.83 on June 23 to $375.83. 

USDA’s APHIS reported another 3 cases of new world screwworm in Texas confirmed on Tuesday, all in Terrell county, taking the total to 19 cases with 16 currently active. 

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Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $20.80. Choice boxes were down $1.37 to $398.94, while Select was $2.92 lower at $378.14. USDA’s federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 108,000 head, with the weekly total at 324,000 head. That was up 7,000 from the previous week but 20,364 head below the same week last year.

Jun 26 Live Cattle  closed at $256.000, up $0.850,

Aug 26 Live Cattle  closed at $246.525, up $0.525,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  closed at $240.375, up $0.625,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $372.925, up $4.775,

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $370.625, up $3.650,

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  closed at $367.550, up $2.950,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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