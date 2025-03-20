Cattle Look to Thursday After Wednesday Strength

Live cattle futures extended the rally on Wednesday, with gains of $1.35 to $1.85 at the close. Cash trade has been slower this week following last week’s strength. Wednesday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,258 head offered, with a couple bids at $200-201. Feeder cattle futures closed Wednesday with gains of $1.85 to $2.25. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $0.54 on March 18, with the average price at $284.65.

Ahead of the Friday Cattle on Feed report, analysts estimate to see February placements down 14% from last year on average, with Feb marketings down 8.1%. Last year included 1 more day. March on feed data is expected to total 98.3% compared to the level last year.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report was mixed on Wednesday afternoon, as the Chc/Sel widened to $20.93. Choice boxes were up $6.29 at $329.61/cwt, with Select 55 cents lower at $308.68. Wednesday’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 96,000 head by USDA, hampered by the blizzard in parts of NE and IA, with the week to date total at 333,000 head. That is 29,000 head below the previous week, and down 21,900 from the same week last year.

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.825, up $1.450,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $202.850, up $1.850,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $200.075, up $1.375,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $286.825, up $1.850,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $286.725, up $2.175,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $287.500, up $2.250,

