Cattle Look to Thursday after Weaker Wednesday Action

Live cattle futures saw losses on Wednesday, with contracts down 85 cents to $1.20. Cash activity has been quiet this week, with some light sales of $242 reported. This morning’s Fed Catte Exchange online auction showed sales on 398 of the 1,238 head offered at $242-$242.50. Feeder cattle futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts $2.17 to $2.40 lower across the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 9 cents at $365.43 on September 2.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $28.28. Choice boxes were up $2.59 at $416.01, while Select was $1.56 higher to $387.73. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 120,000 head, with the week to date total at 242,000 head. That was 13,431 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $238.325, down $1.200,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $240.250, down $0.900,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $241.625, down $0.850,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.075, down $2.175,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.500, down $2.200,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $361.075, down $2.400,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.