Cattle Look to Thursday after Weaker Wednesday Action

September 04, 2025 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures saw losses on Wednesday, with contracts down 85 cents to $1.20. Cash activity has been quiet this week, with some light sales of $242 reported. This morning’s Fed Catte Exchange online auction showed sales on 398 of the 1,238 head offered at $242-$242.50. Feeder cattle futures closed the Wednesday session with contracts $2.17 to $2.40 lower across the front months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down 9 cents at $365.43 on September 2.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back higher in the Wednesday PM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $28.28. Choice boxes were up $2.59 at $416.01, while Select was $1.56 higher to $387.73. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Wednesday at 120,000 head, with the week to date total at 242,000 head. That was 13,431 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $238.325, down $1.200,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $240.250, down $0.900,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.625, down $0.850,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.075, down $2.175,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.500, down $2.200,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $361.075, down $2.400,

