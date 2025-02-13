Cattle Look to Thursday After Mixed Wednesday Trade

Live cattle futures were weaker on Wednesday after showing early signs of strength, as contracts closed steady to 52 cents lower. There were no deliveries issued against February live cattle on Wednesday, with the oldest long dated May 29. Cash trade has kicked off this week at $203 in the South, down $3, though the rest of the country has been quiet. The Wednesday Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed sales on 2 lots of the 1,374 head, at $203 in TX. Feeder cattle futures held higher on Wednesday, with gains of 7 to 27 cent in the nearbys. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down 12 cents on February 11 to $275.73.

USDA’s National Boxed Beef report from Wednesday afternoon saw beef values falling lower, with the Chc/Sel spread at $10.12. Choice boxes were down $3.20 at $319.26/cwt, with Select $3.07 lower to $309.14. The Wednesday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 120,000 head by the USDA. That took the week to date total to 337,000 head, down 21,000 head from last week and 25,307 head below the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $199.150, down $0.525,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $195.725, down $0.275,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $191.375, unch,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $264.975, up $0.200,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $265.250, up $0.275,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $263.750, up $0.075,

