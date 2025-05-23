Cattle Look to Square Up Ahead of Cattle on Feed Report

Live cattle futures rallied on Thursday, with gains of $1.45 to $2.15 across the front months. Preliminary open interest was up another 3,492 contracts. Cash trade started was reported at $230-231 live in the north and dressed at $360-370. A few sales were picked up in KS at $224-229. Feeder cattle futures closed the Thursday session with contracts up $3.25 to $3.60 and nearby May expiring down 90 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 31 cents on May 21 with an average price at $295.69.

The market will be closed on Monday for Memorial Day, as well as the government reports delayed, with a normal 8:30 am CDT open on Tuesday.

Ahead of the monthly Cattle on Feed report this Friday afternoon, traders are looking for April placements to be down 3.2% from last year, with marketings down 2.3%. On feed for May 1 is pegged down 1.5%.

Export Sales data showed a total of 12,276 MT of beef sold in the week of May 15. That was back down from the week prior. Japan was the top buyer of 3,600 MT, with 2,800 MT sold to South Korea. Shipments were tallied at 14,828 MT, which was back up from the previous week. Of that total, 5,400 MT was headed to South Korea, with 4,100 MT to Japan.

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef price was higher in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $12.02. Choice boxes were up $1.38 at $360.97, while Select was quoted 67 cents higher at $348.95 per hundred pounds. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 116,000 head, taking the weekly total to 471,000 head. That is up 12,000 head from the week prior but down 8,832 head from the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $215.625, up $1.475,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $210.500, up $1.850,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $208.225, up $2.150,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $295.400, down $0.900,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $299.775, up $3.350,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $298.625, up $3.575,

