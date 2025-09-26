Cattle Look to Round Out Week Following Weaker Thursday Action

Live cattle futures posted Thursday losses of $2 to $3.37. Preliminary open interest was down 4,344 contracts, suggesting some long liquidation. Cash trade has started to pick up this week, with a few $365 dressed sales in the North, down $5 on the week and live action at 232-235, $3-4 lower. Southern trade has been $237, down $3. The Thursday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 2,144 head offered, with bids at $232. Feeder cattle futures were up a nickel in expiring September but down $4.40 to $5.57 across the rest of the board. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up $2.79 at $364.10 on September 24.

Export Sales data showed just 8,446 MT of beef sold in the week ending on 9/18, a 6-week low. Japan was the buyer of 2,000 MT, with Mexico buying 1,800 MT. Shipments saw a slight drop from last week to 12,465 MT. Japan was destined for 3,400 MT, with 2,900 MT headed to South Korea.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower on Thursday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread at $18.52. Choice boxes were down $5.42 at $371.97, while Select was $2.97 lower to $353.45. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday was estimated at 115,000 head, with the week to date total at 466,000 head. That was 6,000 head above last week but 35,175 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $232.050, down $2.000,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $234.300, down $2.525,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $236.050, down $2.925,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $365.425, up $0.050,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $354.050, down $5.575,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $352.225, down $5.575,

