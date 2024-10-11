Cattle Look to Round Out Week, as Cash Continues to Firm

Live cattle futures rounded out Thursday with contracts up 70 cents to $1.05. There have been 0 deliveries issued against October live cattle so far. Yesterday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 2,636 head listed, with bids hitting $182-186.50. A few early sales have been reported in the north at $187 so far this week, even with last week. Southern sales hit $186-187 on Thursday, steady to up $1 on the week. Feeder cattle futures were $1 to $1.50 higher across the nearbys on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 4 cents at $249.52 on October 9.

Beef export sales totaled 13,702 MT in the week that ended on October 3, back down from the previous week. China was the top buyer in that week, of 4,200 MT, with Japan purchasing 3,500 MT. Export shipments were 16,044 MT, a 9.56% drop from the week prior. The top destination was South Korea of 4,300 MT, with 3,500 MT to Japan.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday PM report. Choice boxes were up $1.77 to $309.95/cwt, with Select $2.10 higher @ $290.73. The Chc/Select spread narrowed to $19.22. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 115,000 head, bringing the weekly total to 474,000 head. That is 17,000 head below the previous week and down 24,512 head from the week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $189.175, up $0.975,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.275, up $1.050,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $188.875, up $0.700,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $250.275, up $1.000,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $249.950, up $1.275,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.200, up $1.325,

