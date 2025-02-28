Cattle Look to Round out Week After Friday Strength

Live cattle futures popped higher on Thursday, with contracts up 57 cent to $1.50 in the front months. February futures expire today as there have yet to be any deliveries. Cash sales have been lighter this week, with action at $197 in the south and $198 in the North. Thursday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,826 head offered, with bids of $198 using the BidTheGrid™ method. Feeder cattle continue to be the bull leaders, with contracts up another $2 to $2.15 in the nearbys on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 91 cents on February 26, with the average price at $279.64.

USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday morning showed a drop from last year at 18,225 MT in the week of 2/20. South Korea was the buyer of 8,600 MT, with 2,500 MT sold to Japan. Export shipments were tallied at 14,745 MT, which was up slightly from last week. The top destination was South Korea, at 4,000 MT, with 3,600 MT to Japan.

Commodity Bulletin:

USDA’s National Wholesale Boxed Beef report showed prices were back lower on the Thursday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread back down to $9.05. Choice boxes were down $1.72 at $311.18/cwt, with Select $1.11 lower to $302.13. The Thursday Federally inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 118,000 but the USDA, with the weekly total at 457,000 head. That is 10,000 head above the previous week but still down 33,155 head from the same week last year.

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $199.400, up $0.575,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $196.125, up $1.500,

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $192.325, up $1.050,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $276.450, up $2.075,

Apr 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $275.550, up $2.025,

May 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $273.975, up $2.150,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.