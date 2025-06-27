Cattle Look to Round Out Week

Live cattle futures were steady to 25 cents higher on Thursday, with cash weakness starting to creep in. Cash trade saw some light action on Thursday at $230 in the North and $223-225 in the South. Feeder cattle futures saw 67 cent to $1 higher trade across most contracts on Thursday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 79 cents @ $311.39.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 14,075 MT of beef sold in the week of June 19 for 2025 shipment. Japan was the top buyer of 6,800 MT, with 3,000 MT sold to South Korea. Exports were tallied at a 3-week low of 12,597 MT. If that total, 3,800 MT was headed to South Korea, with 3,400 MT sold to Japan.

National Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher on Thursday afternoon, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $15.31. Choice boxes were up 11 cents to $395.05, while Select was quoted $3.45 higher at $379.74/cwt. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Wednesday was estimated at 105,000 head, with the week to date total at 452,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the week prior but 22,819 head below the same week last year.

Jun 25 Live Cattle closed at $221.700, up $0.100,

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $209.200, up $0.225,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $206.350, unch,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $303.300, up $1.000,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $303.375, up $0.775,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $301.425, up $0.675,

