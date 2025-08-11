Cattle Look to Resume Trade on Monday with Expanded Limits

Live cattle futures were down $5.70 to $6.25 across the front months on Friday. Despite the collapse, August held onto $2.42 gains last week. Due to the limit losses in the feeders, live cattle will have expanded limits of $10.75 today. Cash trade was light last week with $245 northern action reported, steady to $2 lower wk/wk. The South was listed at $235, steady. The Friday morning Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed BidTheGrid™ sales of $240.50-245 on 220 of the 600 head offered. ‘

Feeder cattle futures posted limit losses nearly across the board on Friday. August was still $4.82 higher last week. Limits will be expanded to $13.75 on Monday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up another 24 cents to $337.21 on August 7.

CFTC data showed a total of 2,944 contracts were trimmed from the spec fund net long in live cattle futures and options as of August 5, with the position at 125,565 contracts. In feeder cattle futures and options managed money was net long 37,079 contracts on Tuesday, an increase of 1,953 contracts on the week.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $23.75. Choice boxes were down a dime at $378.84, while Select was $1.34 higher to $355.09. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for last week was 536,000 head. That was up just 1,000 head from last week but 51,582 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle are at $232.550, down $6.200,

Oct 25 Live Cattle are at $225.975, down $6.250,

Dec 25 Live Cattle are at $227.925, down $5.700,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle are at $339.400, down $9.250

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle are at $340.375, down $9.250

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle are at $339.225, down $9.250

