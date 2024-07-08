Cattle Look to New Week Following Steady Cash Action

Live cattle closed mixed on Friday, with front months up 32 to 50 cent and other contracts down 17 to 42. Cash action was light with sales of $190 reported in the South, steady in the week, and $198 bids reported in the north late on Friday and rumors of some $200 transactions. Feeder cattle were down $1.35 to $2.15, pressured by strength in corn. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another 61 cents lower on July 4 at $255.08.

Weekly Export Sales data from Friday morning showed 15,453 MT in beef bookings during the week of 6/27, back down from the previous week. Shipments were 16,063 MT, a 4-week low.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Friday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up 59 cents to $330.43/cwt, with Select 68 cents higher at $305.06. The Chc/Select spread narrowed 7 cents to $25.37. USDA estimated last week’s FI slaughter at 517,000 head. That was slowed from last week due to the holiday and 19,330 head below the same week last year.

Aug 24 Live Cattle closed at $186.425, up $0.500,

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $187.175, up $0.325,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $188.775, down $0.075,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $261.475, down $1.900,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $262.225, down $1.400,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $262.225, down $1.300,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.