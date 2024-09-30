Cattle Look to New Week After Last Week’s Cash Strength

Live cattle futures settled the Friday session with contracts anywhere form 35 cents lower to 7 cents higher. Cash trade kicked off on Thursday, with a few sales of $184-185 in the South, up $1-2 on the week. Northern sales were in a range of $186-187. Feeder cattle futures were up a tick to 85 cents across most actively traded contracts. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $1.33 at $245.53 on September 26.

CFTC data via the Commitment of Traders report tallied managed money adding 13,896 contracts to their net long position as of 9/24 to 52,224 contracts. In Feeder cattle, they added 2,106 contracts to a new net long of 2,027 contracts by Tuesday.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were mixed in the Friday PM report. Choice boxes were back up 32 cents to $296.69/cwt, with Select 29 cents lower @ $282.08. The Chc/Select spread widened back out to $14.61. USDA estimated last week’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 612,000 head. That is 2,000 head above the previous week and 318 head larger than the same week last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle closed at $183.750, down $0.350,

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $184.475, down $0.350,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $185.550, down $0.100,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $247.075, up $0.150,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.700, up $0.725,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $239.600, up $0.850,

