Cattle Look to Midweek Trade Following Mixed Tuesday

Live cattle futures saw losses of 45 cents to $1.55 in the front months, as back months were 12 cents to $1.10 higher. Preliminary open interest was down 9,469 contracts on Tuesday, with the bulk in the nearbys, suggesting long liquidation. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off on Monday, with last week at $239-240 in the South, with Northern sales of $237-238.

Feeder cattle futures pushed higher on Tuesday, with gains anywhere from 77 cents to $3.82 in some back months. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.32 at $361.10 on September 22. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw 4,420 head sold, with feeder steers steady to $5 higher, with heifers up $2-6. Calves were up $10-20 for steers and $15-25 for heifers.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $20.90. Choice boxes were down 59 cents at $380.80, while Select was $2.19 lower to $359.90. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the week to date total at 231,000 head. That was even with last week and 14,607 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $235.600, down $1.550,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $238.750, down $1.475,

Feb 26 Live Cattle closed at $241.125, down $1.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $364.850, up $2.125,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.125, up $0.775,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $360.750, up $0.850,

