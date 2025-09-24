Stocks

Cattle Look to Midweek Trade Following Mixed Tuesday

September 24, 2025 — 11:54 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Live cattle futures saw losses of 45 cents to $1.55 in the front months, as back months were 12 cents to $1.10 higher. Preliminary open interest was down 9,469 contracts on Tuesday, with the bulk in the nearbys, suggesting long liquidation. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off on Monday, with last week at $239-240 in the South, with Northern sales of $237-238. 

Feeder cattle futures pushed higher on Tuesday, with gains anywhere from 77 cents to $3.82 in some back months.  The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back down $2.32 at $361.10 on September 22. The weekly OKC feeder cattle auction saw 4,420 head sold, with feeder steers steady to $5 higher, with heifers up $2-6. Calves were up $10-20 for steers and $15-25 for heifers. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread widening to $20.90. Choice boxes were down 59 cents at $380.80, while Select was $2.19 lower to $359.90. USDA federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was estimated at 121,000 head, with the week to date total at 231,000 head. That was even with last week and 14,607 head below the same week in 2024.

Oct 25 Live Cattle  closed at $235.600, down $1.550,

Dec 25 Live Cattle  closed at $238.750, down $1.475,

Feb 26 Live Cattle  closed at $241.125, down $1.225,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $364.850, up $2.125,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $362.125, up $0.775,

Nov 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $360.750, up $0.850,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.