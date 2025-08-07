Cattle Look to Extend Rally on Thursday, as Beef Posting a Rebound

Live cattle futures continue to ride the bull train, closing with Wednesday gains of another $2 to $2.60. There were no deliveries issued for August live cattle on Wednesday. Cash trade has been quiet this week. The Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed $237 sales in TX on 479 head of the 1,558 head offered. Feeder cattle futures rallied another $3.97 to $4.70 on Wednesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 18 cents to $336.21 on August 5.

USDA Wholesale Boxed Beef prices continued to post a rebound in the Wednesday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $23.50. Choice boxes were up $4.92 at $374.86, while Select was $5.42 higher to $351.36. USDA estimated cattle slaughter for Tuesday at 116,000 head, with the weekly total at 332,000 head. That was down 1,000 head from last week and 28,722 head lower vs. the same week in 2024.

Aug 25 Live Cattle closed at $236.300, up $2.025,

Oct 25 Live Cattle closed at $229.650, up $2.550,

Dec 25 Live Cattle closed at $230.725, up $2.575,

Aug 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $345.025, up $3.975,

Sep 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $344.225, up $4.675,

Oct 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $342.400, up $4.575,

