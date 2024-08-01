News & Insights

Cattle Look to Cash Trade, as Beef Holds Steady

August 01, 2024

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Live cattle futures closed the Wednesday session with softer trade, as front months were down 30 to 77 cents. Cash trade has been quiet this week, with yesterday morning’s Central Stockyards Fed Cattle Exchange showing no sales on the 1,064 head and a live bid at $187. Feeder cattle futures were up 15 to 30 cents in the front months, as weaker corn added some strength. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down just 4 cents at $258.69 on July 30.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back mixed in the Wednesday PM report. Choice boxes were up 29 cents at $314.77, with Select products $1.22 lower @ $301.98. The Chc/Sel spread widened to $14.61.  USDA estimated Wednesday’s FI slaughter at 122,000 head, taking the weekly total to 360,000 head. That is even with last week 8,900 head below the same week a year ago. 

Aug 24 Live Cattle  closed at $187.125, down $0.575,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  closed at $186.675, down $0.775,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $187.875, down $0.300,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $257.250, up $0.275,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $257.100, up $0.150,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $256.150, up $0.275,

