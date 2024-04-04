Cattle in Black at Midday

Fat cattle futures are ~60 cents off their session highs for the midday prints with prices 38 cents to $1.10 in the black. Feeders are trading $1.60 to $2.10 higher through Thursday. USDA reported some cash sales near $186 to $187 on Wednesday, $1 to $3 weaker than last week. CME’s Feeder Cattle index was $0.54 weaker to $247.73 for 4/2.

Weekly Export Sales data indicated 18,682 MT of beef sold in the week that ended on 3/28, an 8-week high. Shipments were tallied at 13,344 MT

USDA’s Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were weaker on Wednesday with Choice down by $2.86 and Select $2.07 lower. USDA’s FI cattle slaughter estimate for the week through Wednesday was 352k head, a 15k head lower pace than last week and down 17k head from the same week last year.

April 24 Cattle are at $181.450, up $0.525,

Jun 24 Cattle are at $175.750, up $0.150,

Aug 24 Cattle are at $173.225, up $0.525,

Cash Cattle Index was $184.000, from $184.00 last week

April 24 Feeder Cattle are at $242.500, up $1.550

May 24 Feeder Cattle are at $243.825, up $1.250

