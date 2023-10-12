Cattle Higher through Midday Trades

Live cattle futures are trading 80 to 97 cents higher so far, with Dec only a dime off the session high for midday. USDA had solid volume for midweek cash sales from $182 to $183. There were no deliveries issued against Oct fats through 10/11. Feeder cattle are rallying triple digits so far, led by a 0.63% gain for the soon-to-expire October contract. The 10/10 CME Feeder Cattle Index was 47 cents weaker to $249.79.

USDA had Boxed Beef prices for Thursday morning at $300.83 cwt. in Choice, up by 55 cents, and at $274.78 in Select, down by 52c. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter at 379k head, compared to 375k last week and 383k head during the same week last year.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $185.450, up $0.950,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.875, up $0.900,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $192.075, up $0.825,

Cash Cattle Index was $183.000, from $182.00 last week

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $251.725, up $1.550

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $253.325, up $1.325

