News & Insights

Stocks

Cattle Helped By Boxed Beef Strength

August 14, 2024 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Live cattle futures settled $.67 to $1.87 higher on Tuesday, with nearby August more conservative because of the delivery process (and proximity to southern cash trade) and the 2025 contracts showing the most pop. Cash trade saw $185-187 sales in the South last week, with northern trade down $3 to $193. Early week activity has been mostly just compiling show lists. Feeder cattle futures were given a lift by both higher cattle and lower feed costs, settling $2.07 to $2.67 higher. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $0.48 at $245.09 on August 12. Monday’s OKC auction saw cash feeder sales of 5,428 head with prices up $2 to 6 on the week for feeder steers and $10 higher for steer calves. Heifer feeders were firm to up $4, with calves $7-10 higher.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were higher in the Tuesday PM report. Choice boxes were up $1.10 at $316.93, with Select product $0.44 higher @ $300.61.  The Chc/Select spread was thus $16.32. USDA estimated Tuesday FI slaughter at 122,000 head. That matched last Tuesday but was down 4,000 vs. the same Tuesday a year ago.  

Aug 24 Live Cattle  closed at $184.000, up $0.675,

Oct 24 Live Cattle  closed at $180.750, up $0.725,

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $180.300, up $1.350,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $246.475, up $2.075,

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $242.175, up $2.675,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $239.925, up $2.200,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.