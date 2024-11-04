Cattle Heads Lower to Start the Week

Live cattle futures closed the Monday session with 45 to 97 cent losses. Cash action saw trade last week anywhere from $189-190. So far this week has been compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures ended Monday trade with contracts down 52 cents to $1.25. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 2 cents at $251 on November 1.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back up in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up 57 cents to $318.03/cwt, with Select $2.13 higher @ $287.16. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $29.75. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 120,000 head. That is 1,000 head below the previous Monday and down 2,687 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle closed at $185.075, down $0.850,

Feb 25 Live Cattle closed at $185.925, down $0.975,

Apr 25 Live Cattle closed at $186.875, down $0.825,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $246.350, down $0.525,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $242.425, down $0.775,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle closed at $240.250, down $0.900,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.