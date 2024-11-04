News & Insights

Cattle Heads Lower to Start the Week

Live cattle futures closed the Monday session with 45 to 97 cent losses. Cash action saw trade last week anywhere from $189-190. So far this week has been compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures ended Monday trade with contracts down 52 cents to $1.25. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was up 2 cents at $251 on November 1. 

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were back up in the Monday afternoon report. Choice boxes were up 57 cents to $318.03/cwt, with Select $2.13 higher @ $287.16. The Chc/Sel spread narrowed to $29.75. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 120,000 head. That is 1,000 head below the previous Monday and down 2,687 head from the same Monday last year.

Dec 24 Live Cattle  closed at $185.075, down $0.850,

Feb 25 Live Cattle  closed at $185.925, down $0.975,

Apr 25 Live Cattle  closed at $186.875, down $0.825,

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $246.350, down $0.525,

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $242.425, down $0.775,

Mar 25 Feeder Cattle  closed at $240.250, down $0.900,

