Cattle Heading Lower on Tuesday

Live cattle futures are shifting to lower trade on Tuesday’s midday, with losses of 80 cents tot $1.025. Cash trade last week improved ~$2 from the previous week, with Southern sales tallied at $190-191 and the Northern trade coming in at $190-192. So far this week action has mainly been compiling showlists.

Feeder cattle futures are showing $1 to $2 losses in most contracts, with soon to expire October up a nickel. Monday’s OKC feeder cattle auction had 8,142 head for sale. Demand was noted as good, with both feeder cattle and calves reported at steady price action from last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up 28 cents at $249.37 on October 25.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday morning report. Choice boxes were down 35 cents to $323.15/cwt, with Select $1.82 lower @ $290.36. The Chc/Select spread widened to $32.79. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head. That is 1,000 head above the previous Monday but down 3,107 head from the same Monday last year.

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $189.300, down $0.875,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $188.350, down $0.925,

Feb 25 Live Cattle are at $189.075, down $1.025,

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $250.125, up $0.050

Nov 24 Feeder Cattle are at $247.950, down $1.250

Jan 25 Feeder Cattle are at $245.225, down $1.725

