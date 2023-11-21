Cattle Heading Lower at Midday

Cattle are trading 22 cents to $1 lower so far on Tuesday. Much of last week’s cash action landed @ the $178 level, which was down $2-3 from the week prior. A few light early bids so far this week have been at $178 in the North. The Fed Cattle Exchange online auction saw no sales on the 1,682 head listed. Bids were steady at $175, with asks ranging from $178-179 in the South and $182 in the North. Feeders are slipping 40 cents to $1.15 lower on the session so far. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another $2.72 on November 17 to $225.92.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Tuesday morning report. Choice boxes slipped 24 cents lower to $295.51, with Select 15 cents weaker at $270.80. That left the Chc/Sel spread at $24.71. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter was estimated at 125,000 head for Monday. That was even with last week but down 5,000 head compared to the same day last year.

Dec 23 Cattle are at $174.775, down $0.700,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $175.650, down $1.000,

April 24 Cattle are at $178.000, down $0.725,

Cash Cattle Index was $178.000, from $180.08 last week

Nov 23 Feeder Cattle are at $228.640, down $0.735

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle are at $228.600, down $1.250

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.