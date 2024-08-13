Cattle Getting Some Support with Beef Strength

Live cattle futures are up 40 to 70 cents so far on Tuesday. Cash trade saw $185-187 sales in the South last week, with northern trade down $3 to $193. This week has been mostly compiling showlists. Feeder cattle futures are trading with $1 to $2.025 gains on Tuesday. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down $4.14 at $245.57 on August 9. Monday’s OKC auction saw sales on 5,428 head with prices up $2 to 6 on the week for feeder steers and $10 higher for steer calves. Heifer feeders were firm to up $4, with calves $7-10 higher.

USDA wholesale Boxed Beef were higher in the Tuesday AM report. Choice boxes were up $2.47 at $318.30, with Select product $1.15 higher @ $301.32. The Chc/Select spread widened to $16.98. USDA estimated Monday’s FI slaughter at 112,000 head. That was down 7,000 from a week ago and down 6,469 vs. the same Monday a year ago.

Aug 24 Live Cattle are at $183.800, up $0.475,

Oct 24 Live Cattle are at $180.500, up $0.475,

Dec 24 Live Cattle are at $179.650, up $0.700,

Aug 24 Feeder Cattle are at $246.050, up $1.650

Sep 24 Feeder Cattle are at $241.525, up $2.025

Oct 24 Feeder Cattle are at $238.950, up $1.225

